The latest Sunderland and Watford team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Watford – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries.
Tony Mowbray’s side got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, courtesy of Dan Ballard’s header and two goals from Jack Clarke.
Watford have won just two of their first nine league games and are 20th in the table following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Middlesbrough.
Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:
1. Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) - DOUBT
The midfielder has missed Sunderland's last three matches with a dead leg which has remained swollen. Ekwah may return to the squad against Watord but may not be ready to start the game. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ken Sema (Watford) - OUT
The Watford midfielder has missed his side's last four games with a muscle injury. Photo: Paul Harding
3. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Dack has also been sidelined in recent weeks with a hamstring issue. Mowbray has been wary of rushing the player back too soon, yet the 29-year-old may be ready to return to the squad against Watford. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Jewison Bennette (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Bennette had been absent with an illness but featured for Sunderland's under-21s side against Aston Villa on Friday. The teenager could return to the senior squad against Watford, yet Sunderland have more options following the arrivals of Nazariy Rusyn, Adil Aouchiche and Mason Burstow. Photo: Frank Reid