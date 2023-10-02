News you can trust since 1873
Pierre Ekwah playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDPierre Ekwah playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Pierre Ekwah playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland and Watford team news with seven ruled out and three doubts for league fixture: Gallery

The latest Sunderland and Watford team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Watford – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries.

Tony Mowbray’s side got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, courtesy of Dan Ballard’s header and two goals from Jack Clarke.

Watford have won just two of their first nine league games and are 20th in the table following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Middlesbrough.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:

The midfielder has missed Sunderland's last three matches with a dead leg which has remained swollen. Ekwah may return to the squad against Watord but may not be ready to start the game.

1. Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) - DOUBT

The Watford midfielder has missed his side's last four games with a muscle injury.

2. Ken Sema (Watford) - OUT

Dack has also been sidelined in recent weeks with a hamstring issue. Mowbray has been wary of rushing the player back too soon, yet the 29-year-old may be ready to return to the squad against Watford.

3. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - DOUBT

Bennette had been absent with an illness but featured for Sunderland's under-21s side against Aston Villa on Friday. The teenager could return to the senior squad against Watford, yet Sunderland have more options following the arrivals of Nazariy Rusyn, Adil Aouchiche and Mason Burstow.

4. Jewison Bennette (Sunderland) - DOUBT

