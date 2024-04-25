Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)
Sunderland and Watford team and injury news - six ruled out and three doubts for Championship match: Gallery

The latest Sunderland and Watford team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at Vicarage Road.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Watford at Vicarage Road – with injury doubts for both sides.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall last weekend and sit 13th in the Championship table with two matches remaining. Watford are just three points behind Sunderland following a goalless draw against Hull last time out, while the Hornets have just appointed Tom Clevery as their permanent head coach.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Watford injury and team news ahead of their match at Vicarage Road:

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. Sunderland hope the full-back will be able to play again this season after stepping up his recovery at the Academy of Light.

1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - DOUBT

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. Sunderland hope the full-back will be able to play again this season after stepping up his recovery at the Academy of Light. Photo: Frank Reid

The central midfielder missed Watford's goalless draw against Hull to protect an Achilles issue.

2. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) - DOUBT

The central midfielder missed Watford's goalless draw against Hull to protect an Achilles issue. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last seven matches with a calf issue. Dodds has said the forward could be available for next weekend's match against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season.

3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - OUT

Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last seven matches with a calf issue. Dodds has said the forward could be available for next weekend's match against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season. Photo: Frank Reid

Chakvetadze also missed Watford's match against Hull and has been managing a groin issue.

4. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) - DOUBT

Chakvetadze also missed Watford's match against Hull and has been managing a groin issue. Photo: Matt McNulty

