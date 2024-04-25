Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Watford at Vicarage Road – with injury doubts for both sides.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall last weekend and sit 13th in the Championship table with two matches remaining. Watford are just three points behind Sunderland following a goalless draw against Hull last time out, while the Hornets have just appointed Tom Clevery as their permanent head coach.