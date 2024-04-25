Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Watford at Vicarage Road – with injury doubts for both sides.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall last weekend and sit 13th in the Championship table with two matches remaining. Watford are just three points behind Sunderland following a goalless draw against Hull last time out, while the Hornets have just appointed Tom Clevery as their permanent head coach.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Watford injury and team news ahead of their match at Vicarage Road:
1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. Sunderland hope the full-back will be able to play again this season after stepping up his recovery at the Academy of Light. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) - DOUBT
The central midfielder missed Watford's goalless draw against Hull to protect an Achilles issue. Photo: Richard Heathcote
3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - OUT
Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last seven matches with a calf issue. Dodds has said the forward could be available for next weekend's match against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) - DOUBT
Chakvetadze also missed Watford's match against Hull and has been managing a groin issue. Photo: Matt McNulty