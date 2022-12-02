Sunderland defender Bailey Wright

Wright made his World Cup debut on Wednesday after being introduced as a substitute with fifteen minutes to play. He told Australian media shortly afterwards that he had just heard the heartbreaking news from home in the aftermath of the win.

“I’ve just come in from a message from my wife. I just want to dedicate this to my wife, bless her, and her mum," he said.

“It was, for them, a really tough time back home, but ultimately, it made this possible for me to be here and live one of my dreams so I dedicate that to Tammy."

Mowbray said Sunderland's players and staff were all behind Wright: "He’s with his international team-mates and they’re going through an adventure.

"Bailey is a great guy, an amazing human being, and he’ll know that we’re all there supporting him.

"But I also think he’s a very focused guy."

Wright played a key role in securing a historic win for his country against Denmark, three points that secured their progression to the knockout stages for only the second time ever and set up a meeting with Lionel Messi's Argentina.

“I was just watching on the TV, showing Australia training, and you can see Bailey right in the thick of it," Mowbray added.

"Even when he’s not had much game time, I know what he’s like here. Bailey is the kind of guy who will go round every morning shaking everyone's hand and saying hello, he's such a happy and sharp guy. It's so nice to have someone who sets the tone.

"He’s still right at the heart of it, he’s still the loudest voice in the dressing room before the game when the team goes out, encouraging and demanding. I know his professionalism and I know he'll be doing everything he can, whether he's playing or not, to make sure that his team are ready.