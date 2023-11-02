The latest Sunderland and Swansea City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Swansea.com Stadium.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Swansea – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries for both sides.
The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Norwich last time out, a result which moved them up to eighth in the table.
Swansea are four points behind Sunderland following a 1-0 win at Blackburn last weekend and are 13th going into the match.
Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:
1. Adil Aouchiche (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Aouchiche has missed Sunderland's last two matches against Leicester and Norwich with a groin issue but has returned to training. The playmaker is set to travel to Swansea and may be able to return to the matchday squad. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Josh Key (Swansea) - DOUBT
After starting Swansea's first 12 league games this season, the right-back has missed the side's last two fixtures with a knock. Photo: Cameron Howard
3. Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Mayenda is being managed back carefully following a hamstring injury and played for the under-21s side in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hibernian last week. The 18-year-old is also set to travel to Swansea and may be named on the bench. Photo: National World
4. Joe Allen (Swansea) - OUT
The Welsh midfielder, 33, hasn't featured since September after undergoing surgery on a groin injury. Photo: Pete Norton