Adil Aouchiche warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland and Swansea City team news with nine ruled out and four doubts: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Swansea City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Swansea.com Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 18:08 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Swansea – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries for both sides.

The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Norwich last time out, a result which moved them up to eighth in the table.

Swansea are four points behind Sunderland following a 1-0 win at Blackburn last weekend and are 13th going into the match.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:

Aouchiche has missed Sunderland's last two matches against Leicester and Norwich with a groin issue but has returned to training. The playmaker is set to travel to Swansea and may be able to return to the matchday squad.

After starting Swansea's first 12 league games this season, the right-back has missed the side's last two fixtures with a knock.

Mayenda is being managed back carefully following a hamstring injury and played for the under-21s side in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hibernian last week. The 18-year-old is also set to travel to Swansea and may be named on the bench.

The Welsh midfielder, 33, hasn't featured since September after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

