News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Dan Neil red card vs Middlesbrough. Photo: Frank ReidDan Neil red card vs Middlesbrough. Photo: Frank Reid
Dan Neil red card vs Middlesbrough. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland and Stoke team news with nine ruled out and eight doubts for Championship fixture: Gallery

The latest Sunderland and Stoke City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the bet 365 Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:49 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:51 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Stoke – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries for both sides.

Tony Mowbray’s team will be looking to bounce back following a 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough before the international break.

At Stoke, Alex Neil’s side have dropped to 21st in the table after winning just one of their last eight league games.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:

The playmaker missed Sunderland’s last two matches before the international break with a minor calf strain but has been pictured back in training.

1. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) - SET TO RETURN

The playmaker missed Sunderland’s last two matches before the international break with a minor calf strain but has been pictured back in training. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Gooch could be available to face his former club but has missed his side’s last two matches with a hamstring strain.

2. Lynden Gooch (Stoke) - DOUBT

Gooch could be available to face his former club but has missed his side’s last two matches with a hamstring strain. Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Ekwah has been sidelined for five consecutive matches due to a dead leg but has also been part of full training at the Academy of Light.

3. Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) - SET TO RETURN

Ekwah has been sidelined for five consecutive matches due to a dead leg but has also been part of full training at the Academy of Light. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The 28-year-old centre-back has also missed Stoke’s last two matches with a groin injury but could be ready to return after an international break.

4. Michael Rose (Stoke) - DOUBT

The 28-year-old centre-back has also missed Stoke’s last two matches with a groin injury but could be ready to return after an international break. Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:StokeSunderlandTony MowbrayMiddlesbroughAlex Neil