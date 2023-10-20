The latest Sunderland and Stoke City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the bet 365 Stadium.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Stoke – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries for both sides.
Tony Mowbray’s team will be looking to bounce back following a 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough before the international break.
At Stoke, Alex Neil’s side have dropped to 21st in the table after winning just one of their last eight league games.
Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:
1. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) - DOUBT
The playmaker missed Sunderland’s last two matches before the international break with a minor calf strain but has been pictured back in training. Mowbray said a decision will be made about Pritchard's availability after Friday's training session. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Lynden Gooch (Stoke) - DOUBT
Gooch could be available to face his former club and has returned to training after missing his side’s last two matches with a hamstring strain. Photo: Steve Bardens
3. Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Ekwah has been sidelined for five consecutive matches due to a dead leg but has also been part of full training at the Academy of Light. Like Pritchard, the midfielder will be assessed after Friday's training session. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Michael Rose (Stoke) - DOUBT
The 28-year-old centre-back has also missed Stoke’s last two matches with a groin injury but is expected to be available against Sunderland. Photo: Steve Bardens