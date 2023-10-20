News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland and Stoke team news with 10 ruled out and 11 doubts for Championship fixture: Gallery

The latest Sunderland and Stoke City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the bet 365 Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Stoke – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries for both sides.

Tony Mowbray’s team will be looking to bounce back following a 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough before the international break.

At Stoke, Alex Neil’s side have dropped to 21st in the table after winning just one of their last eight league games.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:

The playmaker missed Sunderland’s last two matches before the international break with a minor calf strain but has been pictured back in training. Mowbray said a decision will be made about Pritchard's availability after Friday's training session.

The playmaker missed Sunderland’s last two matches before the international break with a minor calf strain but has been pictured back in training. Mowbray said a decision will be made about Pritchard's availability after Friday's training session. Photo: Frank Reid

Gooch could be available to face his former club and has returned to training after missing his side’s last two matches with a hamstring strain.

Gooch could be available to face his former club and has returned to training after missing his side’s last two matches with a hamstring strain. Photo: Steve Bardens

Ekwah has been sidelined for five consecutive matches due to a dead leg but has also been part of full training at the Academy of Light. Like Pritchard, the midfielder will be assessed after Friday's training session.

Ekwah has been sidelined for five consecutive matches due to a dead leg but has also been part of full training at the Academy of Light. Like Pritchard, the midfielder will be assessed after Friday's training session. Photo: Frank Reid

The 28-year-old centre-back has also missed Stoke’s last two matches with a groin injury but is expected to be available against Sunderland.

The 28-year-old centre-back has also missed Stoke’s last two matches with a groin injury but is expected to be available against Sunderland. Photo: Steve Bardens

