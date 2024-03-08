Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Leicester on Tuesday and have now lost their last five matches. Southampton remain fourth in the table after their league game against Preston was postponed on Wednesday, with Russell Martin's side beating Birmingham 4-3 last weekend.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Southampton injury and team news ahead of their meeting at St Mary’s:
1. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT
Roberts was forced off in the closing stages of Sunderland's game against Huddersfield with a hamstring injury last month and is yet to return to first-team training. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) - DOUBT
The right-back missed Southampton's 4-3 win over Birmingham last weekend with a leg injury but could be in contention for the Sunderland fixture. Photo: Stephen Pond
3. Luke O’Nien - OUT
O'Nien will miss Sunderland's next two matches after receiving his 10th yellow card of the season against Leicester. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ryan Fraser (Southampton) - OUT
Fraser, who is on loan from Newcastle, has been sidelined with a knee injury and is not set to return until after this month's international break. Photo: Stephen Pond