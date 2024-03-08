Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDLuke O'Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland and Southampton team and injury news with 12 ruled out and two doubts: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Southampton team and injury news ahead of their Championship match.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Leicester on Tuesday and have now lost their last five matches. Southampton remain fourth in the table after their league game against Preston was postponed on Wednesday, with Russell Martin's side beating Birmingham 4-3 last weekend.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Southampton injury and team news ahead of their meeting at St Mary’s:

Roberts was forced off in the closing stages of Sunderland's game against Huddersfield with a hamstring injury last month and is yet to return to first-team training.

1. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT

The right-back missed Southampton's 4-3 win over Birmingham last weekend with a leg injury but could be in contention for the Sunderland fixture.

2. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) - DOUBT

O'Nien will miss Sunderland's next two matches after receiving his 10th yellow card of the season against Leicester.

3. Luke O’Nien - OUT

Fraser, who is on loan from Newcastle, has been sidelined with a knee injury and is not set to return until after this month's international break.

4. Ryan Fraser (Southampton) - OUT

