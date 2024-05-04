Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday team news - with nine ruled out and two doubts: Gallery

The latest Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th May 2024, 07:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their final Championship match of the season against Sheffield Wednesday – with injury issues for both sides.

The Black Cats have lost their last two matches against Millwall and Watford but will be hoping to finish the campaign on a high in front of their own fans. Wednesday have spent most of this season in the relegation zone, yet Danny Rohl’s side only need a point to secure their Championship status for next season.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday injury and team news ahead of their match at the Stadium of Light:

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. The full-back has returned to training but won't be risked after a lengthy setback.

1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. The full-back has returned to training but won't be risked after a lengthy setback.

Ihiekwe, who has made 25 Championship appearances this season, wasn't named in the squad for Wednesday's match against West Brom following a setback. The central defender has trained this week ahead of the Sunderland match.

2. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) - DOUBT

Ihiekwe, who has made 25 Championship appearances this season, wasn't named in the squad for Wednesday's match against West Brom following a setback. The central defender has trained this week ahead of the Sunderland match.

Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last eight matches with a calf issue. The forward has also trained this week but won't be risked for the Sheffield Wednesday fixture.

3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - OUT

Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last eight matches with a calf issue. The forward has also trained this week but won't be risked for the Sheffield Wednesday fixture.

The Leeds loanee has missed Wednesday's last four matches with a hamstring injury but has been doing work on the grass at Wednesday's Middlewood Road training ground ahead of the Sunderland fixture.

4. Ian Poveda (Sheffield Wednesday) - DOUBT

The Leeds loanee has missed Wednesday's last four matches with a hamstring injury but has been doing work on the grass at Wednesday's Middlewood Road training ground ahead of the Sunderland fixture.

