The Black Cats have lost their last two matches against Millwall and Watford but will be hoping to finish the campaign on a high in front of their own fans. Wednesday have spent most of this season in the relegation zone, yet Danny Rohl’s side only need a point to secure their Championship status for next season.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday injury and team news ahead of their match at the Stadium of Light:
1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT
Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. The full-back has returned to training but won't be risked after a lengthy setback. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) - DOUBT
Ihiekwe, who has made 25 Championship appearances this season, wasn't named in the squad for Wednesday's match against West Brom following a setback. The central defender has trained this week ahead of the Sunderland match. Photo: Naomi Baker
3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - OUT
Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last eight matches with a calf issue. The forward has also trained this week but won't be risked for the Sheffield Wednesday fixture. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ian Poveda (Sheffield Wednesday) - DOUBT
The Leeds loanee has missed Wednesday's last four matches with a hamstring injury but has been doing work on the grass at Wednesday's Middlewood Road training ground ahead of the Sunderland fixture. Photo: David Rogers