Pierre Ekwah playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDPierre Ekwah playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday team news with nine ruled out and two doubts for league fixture: Gallery

The latest Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at Hillsborough.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries.

Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out, following a run of three consecutive wins.

Wednesday are bottom of the table after taking just two points from their first eight league games this season.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:

The midfielder has missed Sunderland's last two matches with a dead leg which has remained swollen. Ekwah is set to miss Friday's match against Sheffield Wednesday but could return for next week's fixtures against Watford and Middlesbrough.

1. Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) - OUT

The midfielder has missed Sunderland's last two matches with a dead leg which has remained swollen. Ekwah is set to miss Friday's match against Sheffield Wednesday but could return for next week's fixtures against Watford and Middlesbrough.

Wilks was seen training with Wednesday's first team this week and looks set to return soon after an injury he picked up at the start of the season. The winger is unlikely to be risked from the start against Sunderland even if he is available.

2. Mallik Wilks (Sheffield Wednesday) - DOUBT

Wilks was seen training with Wednesday's first team this week and looks set to return soon after an injury he picked up at the start of the season. The winger is unlikely to be risked from the start against Sunderland even if he is available.

Dack also remains sidelined with a hamstring issue as Mowbray is wary of rushing the player back too soon.

3. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT

Dack also remains sidelined with a hamstring issue as Mowbray is wary of rushing the player back too soon.

The defensive midfielder has missed Wednesday's last five games with a serious injury.

4. Momo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday) - OUT

The defensive midfielder has missed Wednesday's last five games with a serious injury.

