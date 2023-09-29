The latest Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at Hillsborough.
Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out, following a run of three consecutive wins.
Wednesday are bottom of the table after taking just two points from their first eight league games this season.
Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:
1. Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) - OUT
The midfielder has missed Sunderland's last two matches with a dead leg which has remained swollen. Ekwah is set to miss Friday's match against Sheffield Wednesday but could return for next week's fixtures against Watford and Middlesbrough. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Mallik Wilks (Sheffield Wednesday) - DOUBT
Wilks was seen training with Wednesday's first team this week and looks set to return soon after an injury he picked up at the start of the season. The winger is unlikely to be risked from the start against Sunderland even if he is available. Photo: Ashley Allen
3. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT
Dack also remains sidelined with a hamstring issue as Mowbray is wary of rushing the player back too soon. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Momo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday) - OUT
The defensive midfielder has missed Wednesday's last five games with a serious injury. Photo: Alex Pantling