Both sides recorded impressive wins on the opening day of the campaign, with Sunderland beating Cardiff City 2-0 in South Wales before Wednesday ran out emphatic 4-0 winners over Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough a day later. Both sides then rotated heavily in midweek, with Sunderland beaten 2-0 at Preston North end but Wednesday beating Hull City 2-1 on Wednesday night. The Owls are revitalised under Danny Rohl and will provide a stern test of Sunderland’s credentials. Both head coaches are picking from a largely strong squad, but have a few injury concerns to contend with. Here, we run you through all the team and injury news...