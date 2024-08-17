Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday return to Championship action at the Stadium of Light on Sunday lunchtime.
Both sides recorded impressive wins on the opening day of the campaign, with Sunderland beating Cardiff City 2-0 in South Wales before Wednesday ran out emphatic 4-0 winners over Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough a day later. Both sides then rotated heavily in midweek, with Sunderland beaten 2-0 at Preston North end but Wednesday beating Hull City 2-1 on Wednesday night. The Owls are revitalised under Danny Rohl and will provide a stern test of Sunderland’s credentials. Both head coaches are picking from a largely strong squad, but have a few injury concerns to contend with. Here, we run you through all the team and injury news...
1. Dan Ballard - Out
Defender is currently sidelined with an injury picked up on the opening weekend of pre-season but will return to light training next week. Will miss the next couple but not too far away. | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ian Poveda - major doubt
Poveda is not yet fully match fit following his arrival as a free agent but Le Bris has said that he should be available soon. Unlikely to be involved as soon as this weekend. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Ike Ugbo - available
Ugbo missed out on the squad for opening day as the paperwork around his move from Troyes had not been processed in time. Came off the bench during the Carabao Cup win over Hull City and so is likely to have a big part to play here - albeit probably as an impact sub. A Sunderland target at one stage this summer. | Getty Images
4. Nathaniel Chalobah - major doubt
Signed for Sheff Wed in the summer after his contract at West Brom expired. Isn't thought to be serious but unlikely to play a major part at the Stadium of Light this weekend. | PA
