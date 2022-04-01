Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday managers reveal stance on contract talks

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed the Owls are not planning any contract talks until the season has finished.

And it is a similar theme on Wearside too, with all the focus on winning enough games to secure a play-off place and then hopefully promotion to the Championship.

Both clubs are battling for a play-off spot.

Darren Moore, manager of Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Moore told The Star: “What we’ve been doing is just focusing on us - and the contractual situations will - we feel - look after themselves.

“We’ve just got to make sure that we’re focused now, because to open any contractual negotiations would be the wrong thing to do - mentally and physically it can be a distraction.

“With just five or six weeks of the season we want time, we don’t want to rush these things. From our perspective we’re fully aware of the situation, but we’re all just getting our heads down. We just want to keep progressing and moving forward.

“There’s been a good atmosphere at the training ground, which is good to see, and that’s good for the culture of the football club - that unity.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland head coach Alex Neil is confident that Sunderland's improving record, with four clean sheets in the last six games, means that his side can look to the final month of the campaign with confidence as they look to secure a top-six spot.

The head coach insists he is still not looking to the longer term as the season reaches a defining month, insisting his only focus is on going from game to game.

His message is that for his squad, it should be exactly the same.

"What I’ve said to the players since I came in is whatever your plans are, whatever your agenda is if you like, you need to park it for fifteen games and focus on one thing and one thing only,” Neil said.

"As any individual, your position is strengthened by us being successful. Whether you want to stay here, move on and get a new contract elsewhere, if you manage to get a promotion here on your CV your position is markedly improved.

“That’s the sole focus for every one of us.

“We just need to focus on the remaining games, one at a time. The wider picture at the moment is not as important to me.

“It’s about small steps and getting the process right. My focus is on getting the team as prepared as possible on Saturday and trying to win that game.

“If we can do that, it takes us one step closer.”

