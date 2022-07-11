Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all the latest transfer gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Sunderland ‘eye’ Seagulls winger

Sunderland are reportedly ‘keen’ on bringing Brighton and Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra to the Stadium of Light this summer.

Brighton winger Reda Khadra (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Khadra starred whilst on-loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, grabbing five goals and four assists in all-competitions for Rovers last term.

According to Alan Nixon, both Sunderland and Sheffield United have shown interest in Khadra and could make a move for the 21-year-old who started his professional career at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Tigers star set for Premier League move

Brentford look set to complete a £20million move for Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter.

Lewis-Potter has been a revelation for the Tigers since bursting onto the scene in 2020/21 where he netted 13 goals during Hull’s eventual League One promotion-winning campaign.

He then followed up these successes by scoring 12 times in the Championship last year to help his side survive relegation fairly comfortably.

According to Sky Sports, Lewis-Potter will travel to London today to complete a medical ahead of his proposed move to the Bees.

When the proposed move for Lewis-Potter is completed, Hull are expected to replace him with Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik from Antalyaspor.

Hull are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a deal for the 23-year-old who bagged ten goal contributions in Turkey’s top-flight last season.

Pundit’s Djed Spence claim

Trevor Sinclair believes that Djed Spence is ‘destined’ to be a Premier League player and that Spurs, should a move for the Middlesbrough defender be completed, would be getting a player with ‘incredible’ qualities:

“I think the player is keen. I know there have been a few clubs interested in him, and rightly so.” Sinclair said on TalkSport.

“The first time I saw him play against Arsenal, I think he marked two players out of the game on Arsenal’s left.

“He has shown incredible pace. Defensive qualities. Then, going the other way, shown really qualities going forward as well.

“Sometimes you see a player and you think ‘he’s destined for the Premier League’.