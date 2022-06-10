Sunderland and Scotland striker Ross Stewart keen for more after international debut

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart spoke of his pride after making his debut for Scotland in a 2-0 win over Armenia in the Nations League.

Scotland are set to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, June 11, before a second game against Armenia three days later.

This is the second time the 25-year-old has been called up by his country, yet the forward was an unused substitute for a friendly match against Poland in March, as well as for this month’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke prepares to give Ross Stewart his debut. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Yet Stewart, who scored 26 goals for Sunderland in League One during the 2021/22 season, came off the bench to replace Bournemouth's Ryan Christie three minutes from time against Armenia at Hampden Park.

Ahead of the Ireland game, Stewart said: “It has certainly whetted the appetite [for more minutes].

“It is going to be obviously be a tough game away from home.

“They have lost their first games, so, obviously, they’ll be wanting a reaction as well.

“But we know what we have got in that dressing room and it is certainly a game that we will be going over to try and win. Hopefully, we can do that.”

Stewart said: “Even speaking about it now, it’s starting to sink in and I’m really proud.

“My parents were there, so I’m sure we’ll talk a lot about it.

"It was obviously a very proud moment for me, but certainly a proud moment for them and I am glad that they could be there when I was able to get my first minutes.”

On the Scotland fans, Stewart said: “They came out and supported us in their numbers again.

“The boys are very thankful for that and I have no doubt we will see them in Ireland and probably see them in Armenia as well. They play a big part as well and it was great to send them home with a victory.

“Obviously last week was very disappointing and it was all about showing character to that and the boys did that really well.