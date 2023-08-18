The latest Sunderland and Rotherham United team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Rotherham United this weekend – while both clubs are dealing with multiple injury issues.

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has been able to welcome some first team players back into his squad over the summer, after several were sidelined at the end of the last campaign.

Some players have also picked up injuries during pre-season, when the squad were away on their US tour.

Both Sunderland and Rotherham will be looking to record their first league win of the campaign when they meet at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the fixture:

1 . Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) - Could return Gooch missed Sunderland's trip to Preston with a minor issue but has returned to training and could be available for the Rotherham match. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Fred Onyedinma (Rotherham) - Out The Luton loanee is suspended following his red card against Blackburn last weekend, when he received two yellow cards in quick succession. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

3 . Elliot Embleton (Sunderland) - Out Embleton suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage in December last year. The 24-year-old had a minor setback earlier this summer, but has been back out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light. Embleton isn't expected to return to competitive action until September though. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales