The 20-year-old has made 23 Championship appearances this season, including 12 starts, while the Black Cats have an option to buy him permanently this summer.

It has also been reported some Premier League clubs, including Fulham and Newcastle have been tracking Michut’s progress, yet Sunderland’s agreement means they are in pole position to sign him.

Sunderland’s stance

Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

It was reported in March by football journalist Fabrizio Romano that Sunderland’s option to buy Michut would cost €2.5 million, which would increase up to €5million if the Black Cats are promoted this campaign.

That seems like a very reasonable price for a player who has become a regular starter in the second half of the season, and is still at the start of his fledgling career.

It was also claimed last week by French newspaper L’Equipe that a meeting was scheduled to take place between Sunderland and PSG - which will see Michut sign a new deal on Wearside

A decision will be based on the Black Cats’ budget, though, with a need to invest in other areas of the squad.

Sunderland do have plenty of options in central midfield, including Dan Neil, Abdoullah Ba, Pierre Ekwah and Jay Matete, while they are looking to sign another holding midfielder with captain Corry Evans expected to miss the start of next season.

PSG’s position

As for Michut’s position at PSG, it is clear the French club are prepared to let him leave after including an option to buy clause in his Sunderland loan deal.

There was frustration that the 20-year-old wasn’t given more first-team opportunities in Paris, where he made just six Ligue 1 appearances.

“I think Michut and those around him feel the promises were not kept by PSG regarding his development,” French football expert Jonathan Johnson told the Echo last summer.

It therefore seems likely that if Sunderland don’t sign Michut, the midfielder will look for a move elsewhere – despite having three years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes.

What Tony Mowbray has said

While Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray isn’t at the forefront of Sunderland’s transfer activity, Michut is clearly a player he has grown to trust in recent months.

“He has an opinion of how he is as a footballer," said Mowbray after the Frenchman scored his first Black Cats goal in a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United.

"You can sometimes see me screaming at him from the sidelines, and he’s looking over and I can see him thinking, ‘Shut up’. Listen, I don’t mind that. I like personality in footballers.

"I like footballers to have a character, as long as they’re respectful and understand that when we’re talking about football, it’s never personal. If there’s things he has to improve on, then he has to work hard on them.

"He can’t just say, ‘I don’t believe, I don’t understand’, because he’ll find that if he doesn’t work on the things we want him to work on, he won’t play. But he’s a good lad – I like Edouard – and he’s a good footballer.