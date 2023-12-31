The latest Sunderland and Preston North End team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Preston – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The game against North End will be Sunderland’s fourth match in 10 days, following a 1-1 draw at Rotherham last time out.
Michael Beale’s side will go into the match seventh in the Championship table, two points off a play-off place and two points ahead of their opponents.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Preston injury and team news ahead of Monday’s match at the Stadium of Light:
1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Cirkin has returned to training following a hamstring injury but wasn't ready to return to the first-team squad for the game at Rotherham. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Will Keane (Preston) - DOUBT
Keane, who has scored six Championship goals this season, missed Preston's 1-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday as he tested positive for Covid. The Preston striker will be assessed ahead of the Sunderland fixture. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Beale wasn't sure about the extent of the injury on Friday after Roberts was forced off in the first half against Rotherham, with the winger expected to miss the match against Preston. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Robbie Brady (Preston) - OUT
Brady has missed Preston's last two matches with a calf issue after being forced off in a 2-1 defeat at Swansea just before Christmas. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo