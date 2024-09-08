Sunderland travel to Plymouth Argyle next Saturday hoping to continue their perfect start to the campaign under Regis Le Bris.
Here’s the early team and injury news for both sides...
1. Dan Neil (available)
Neil has served his one-match suspension and will come straight back into the squad. Le Bris has a big decision to make after his midfield performed so well at Portsmouth but Neil is team captain, the best passer in the squad and will likely be back in the XI. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Conor Hazard (out)
First-choice goalkeeper since Michael Cooper left for Sheffield United but has been ruled out for twelve weeks. Dan Grimshaw, who signed from Blackpool in the summer, will play in his place here. Rooney is looking to sign a free agent as cover but Grimshaw will start this one. | Getty Images
3. Ahmed Abdullahi (out)
Le Bris confirmed on Thursday that Abdullahi would be missing until the festive period after undergoing surgery on a pre-existing groin problem. Sunderland were aware of the issue and the possible diagnosis when signing him but still clearly a blow. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
4. Aji Alese (out)
Alese will be absent for a further ten weeks after picking up an ankle injury in training last week. A huge blow for player and club after an excellent start to the campaign. | Ian Horrocks
