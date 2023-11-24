News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Dennis Cirkin playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDDennis Cirkin playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Dennis Cirkin playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle team news with nine ruled out and four doubts: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at Home Park.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 24th Nov 2023, 12:29 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Plymouth – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.

Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:

Alese hasn't featured this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The defender isn't far away from making his first-team comeback and has been training with the under-21s squad this week as he's managed back carefully.

1. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT

Alese hasn't featured this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The defender isn't far away from making his first-team comeback and has been training with the under-21s squad this week as he's managed back carefully. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hardie has scored six Championship goals for Plymouth this season but has missed the side's last two matches with a hamstring injury. The striker will remain sidelined for the Sunderland fixture.

2. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth) - OUT

Hardie has scored six Championship goals for Plymouth this season but has missed the side's last two matches with a hamstring injury. The striker will remain sidelined for the Sunderland fixture. Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales
Ballard is expected to return to Sunderland's starting XI after serving a one-match suspension for the 3-1 win over Birmingham last time out. While he has trained with the Black Cats squad this week, Ballard did miss a game for Northern Ireland during the international break with a hamstring issue which Sunderland are monitoring.

3. Dan Ballard - DOUBT

Ballard is expected to return to Sunderland's starting XI after serving a one-match suspension for the 3-1 win over Birmingham last time out. While he has trained with the Black Cats squad this week, Ballard did miss a game for Northern Ireland during the international break with a hamstring issue which Sunderland are monitoring. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Bundu has also missed Plymouth's last two matches with a hamstring injury but has returned to training and could return against Sunderland.

4. Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth) - DOUBT

Bundu has also missed Plymouth's last two matches with a hamstring injury but has returned to training and could return against Sunderland. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Black CatsSunderlandBirminghamPlymouth