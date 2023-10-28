News you can trust since 1873
Bradley Dack warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland and Norwich City team news with nine ruled out and three doubts for Championship match: Gallery

The latest Sunderland and Norwich City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
Published 28th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Norwich – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries for both sides.

Tony Mowbray’s team will be looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats – despite an encouraging performance against league leaders Leicester on Tuesday.

Norwich have slipped to 14th in the table after winning just two of their last nine league games.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:

Alese is still recovering from a thigh issue after following surgery. Mowbray has said the defender is still 'two or three' weeks away after another minor setback.

1. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT

The striker has been sidelined since August with an ankle ligament injury and looks set to be out until the new year.

2. Josh Sargent (Norwich) - OUT

Mayenda is being managed back carefully following a hamstring injury and played for the under-21s side in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hibernian on Monday. Mowbray has said the teenager could be named on the bench against Norwich but is not ready to start for the senior team.

3. Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland) - DOUBT

Norwich's goalkeeper, who has started 12 Championship games this season, is set to be sidelined with a muscle injury until the next international break.

4. Angus Gunn (Norwich) - OUT

