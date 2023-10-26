News you can trust since 1873
Aji Alese playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDAji Alese playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland and Norwich City team news with eight ruled out and four doubts for Championship fixture: Gallery

The latest Sunderland and Norwich City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Norwich – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries for both sides.

Tony Mowbray’s team will be looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats – despite an encouraging performance against league leaders Leicester on Tuesday.

Norwich have slipped to 14th in the table after winning just two of their last nine league games.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:

Alese is still recovering from a thigh issue after following surgery. Mowbray has said the defender is still 'two or three' weeks away after another minor setback.

The striker has been sidelined since August with an ankle ligament injury and looks set to be out until the new year.

Mayenda is being managed back carefully following a hamstring injury and played for the under-21s side in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hibernian on Monday. The 18-year-old may also play for the under-21s side against Tottenham on Friday.

Norwich's goalkeeper, who has started 12 Championship games this season, is set to be sidelined with a muscle injury until the next international break.

