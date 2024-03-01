Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Norwich at Carrow Road – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Swansea last time out and have suffered three consecutive defeats in the Championship. Opponents Norwich have taken 11 points from their last five matches but were held to a 1-1 draw at Blackburn on Saturday.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Norwich injury and team news ahead of their meeting at Carrow Road:
1. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT
Roberts was forced off in the closing stages of Sunderland's game against Huddersfield with a hamstring injury last month and is yet to return to first-team training. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Jonathan Rowe (Norwich) - OUT
Norwich's top scorer, who has netted 12 league goals this season, has been ruled out for around two months with a hamstring injury. Photo: Stephen Pond
3. Dan Ballard (Sunderland) - OUT
After missing the game against Swansea, Ballard will serve the second match of his two-game suspension for receiving 10 yellow cards. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Shane Duffy (Norwich) - OUT
Duffy, who has made 28 Championship appearances this season, has missed Norwich's last four Championship games with a calf injury. The central defender looks set to be sidelined for a few more weeks. Photo: George Wood