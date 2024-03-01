News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Dan Ballard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDDan Ballard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Dan Ballard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland and Norwich City team and injury news with 13 ruled out for Championship match: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Norwich City team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at Carrow Road.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 11:51 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Norwich at Carrow Road – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Swansea last time out and have suffered three consecutive defeats in the Championship. Opponents Norwich have taken 11 points from their last five matches but were held to a 1-1 draw at Blackburn on Saturday.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Norwich injury and team news ahead of their meeting at Carrow Road:

Roberts was forced off in the closing stages of Sunderland's game against Huddersfield with a hamstring injury last month and is yet to return to first-team training.

1. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT

Roberts was forced off in the closing stages of Sunderland's game against Huddersfield with a hamstring injury last month and is yet to return to first-team training. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Norwich's top scorer, who has netted 12 league goals this season, has been ruled out for around two months with a hamstring injury.

2. Jonathan Rowe (Norwich) - OUT

Norwich's top scorer, who has netted 12 league goals this season, has been ruled out for around two months with a hamstring injury. Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
After missing the game against Swansea, Ballard will serve the second match of his two-game suspension for receiving 10 yellow cards.

3. Dan Ballard (Sunderland) - OUT

After missing the game against Swansea, Ballard will serve the second match of his two-game suspension for receiving 10 yellow cards. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Duffy, who has made 28 Championship appearances this season, has missed Norwich's last four Championship games with a calf injury. The central defender looks set to be sidelined for a few more weeks.

4. Shane Duffy (Norwich) - OUT

Duffy, who has made 28 Championship appearances this season, has missed Norwich's last four Championship games with a calf injury. The central defender looks set to be sidelined for a few more weeks. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNorwich CityBlack CatsSwanseaBlackburn