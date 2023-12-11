Sunderland and Newcastle United transfer target subject of £10m Benfica interest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland transfer target Benjamin Rollheiser could be on the move to Benfica in a £10million deal, according to fresh reports.

The Black Cats were said to be interested in the Argentine winger last summer with recent talk claiming that the Wearsiders remain keen this January.

Reports this summer suggested that the 23-year-old was targetted by Sunderland in the final days of the last transfer window with suggestions a deal couldn’t be reached due to third-party ownership of the player.

Rollheiser remained at Argentine club Estudiantes, where he has played regularly this season and according to a recent report in the Argentine newspaper Ole, Newcastle United are also following the player’s progress.

Premier League clubs Burnley and Sheffield United have also been credited with interest in Rollheiser who has represented Argentina at under-23s level. National reports also claimed the 23-year-old was set for a £12million move to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg over the summer, yet the move fell through.

According to fresh reports Alan Nixon, however, Portugal club Benfica are now favourites to sign the attacking player. Nixon claims that they are set to fork out £10 million for his services.

Sunderland are also said to be eyeing a deal for Sevilla striker Musa Drammeh but Championship rivals Birmingham City, who are managed by Wayne Rooney, are also said to be keen on a deal for the player.