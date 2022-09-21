The bid will go up against Turkey for the right to host the tournament, with the preliminary bid dossier to be submitted next month.

The final bid dossiers will be submitted in April of next year, before an announcement of the successful bid follows in September of next year.

Reports in the national media have suggested that ‘six or seven’ English grounds will be part of the final bid from the FA, with around ten currently shortlisted.

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light is understood to be one of those, as is Newcastle United’s St James’ Park. The FA will have to cut a number of those shortlisted venues before submitting their final bid.

The Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, said: “Sunderland and the Stadium of Light are part of the bidding process to be a host city for the Men’s European Football Championships in 2028.

“Only a certain number of the current cities and stadiums in this bidding process will go forward into the final FA bid submission to UEFA.”

Newcastle City Council had confirmed earlier in the day that they are also interested in being a potential host city.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group D match between England and Austria at Stadium of Light on November 27, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

A report from The Times today stated that the ten English stadiums in contention are as follows: Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the London Stadium, Villa Park, Stadium MK, Old Trafford, the Etihad, Everton’s planned Bramley Moore Dock ground, the Stadium of Light and St James’ Park.

Southampton’s St Mary’s could reportedly still qualify for the list if hospitality facilities are upgraded.