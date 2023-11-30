News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.

Sunderland and Millwall team news with six ruled out and four doubts for Championship match: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Millwall team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at The Den.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Millwall – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats have lost their last two matches against Plymouth and Huddersfield, meaning they’ve dropped to 11th in the table.

Millwall will also be looking to bounce back following consecutive defeats against Coventry and Ipswich.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Millwall injury and team news ahead of Saturday's match at The Den:

Cirkin has missed Sunderland's last three games with a hamstring injury and remains sidelined for the game against Millwall.

1. Dennis Cirkin - OUT

Cirkin has missed Sunderland's last three games with a hamstring injury and remains sidelined for the game against Millwall. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Bryan has made 10 Championship appearances for Millwall this season but has missed the side's last five games with a groin injury.

2. Joe Bryan (Millwall) - OUT

Bryan has made 10 Championship appearances for Millwall this season but has missed the side's last five games with a groin injury. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Alese hasn't featured this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The defender isn't far away from making his first-team comeback and has trained with the under-21s squad as he's managed back carefully.

3. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT

Alese hasn't featured this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The defender isn't far away from making his first-team comeback and has trained with the under-21s squad as he's managed back carefully. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Millwall right-back, 24, has missed his sides last two matches against Coventry and Ipswich with a knee issue.

4. Danny McNamara (Millwall) - DOUBT

The Millwall right-back, 24, has missed his sides last two matches against Coventry and Ipswich with a knee issue. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MillwallSunderlandBlack CatsPlymouthHuddersfieldCoventryIpswich