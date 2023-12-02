Sunderland and Millwall team news with seven ruled out and three doubts for Championship match: Photo gallery
The latest Sunderland and Millwall team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at The Den.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Millwall – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats have lost their last two matches against Plymouth and Huddersfield, meaning they’ve dropped to 11th in the table.
Millwall will also be looking to bounce back following consecutive defeats against Coventry and Ipswich.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Millwall injury and team news ahead of Saturday's match at The Den:
