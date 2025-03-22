3 . Jayden Danns - out

Again, it is not particularly obvious as to when Danns will make his debut for Sunderland either. The Liverpool loanee was discovered to have a back problem during his medical on Wearside, and since then, he has returned to Merseyside to continue his rehabilitation. At the present moment, there is no concrete date for his recovery. Le Bris was asked once again ahead of Millwall and explained that the Liverpool loanee remained absent. | PA Photo: Peter Byrne