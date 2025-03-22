Sunderland return to action against Alex Neil’s Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light next week.
Black Cats head coach Régis Le Bris will be hoping the two-week international break has refreshed his squad after their last game against Coventry City, which ended in a 3-0 defeat away from home.
Here’s all the latest team news ahead of Sunderland’s clash against Millwall as we have it, with numerous players set to miss the game alongside several doubts...
1. Jenson Seelt - out
2. Aji Alese - out
Alese suffered a broken leg during the FA Cup defeat against Stoke City back in January, and has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after surgery. Should be back for pre-season.
3. Jayden Danns - out
Again, it is not particularly obvious as to when Danns will make his debut for Sunderland either. The Liverpool loanee was discovered to have a back problem during his medical on Wearside, and since then, he has returned to Merseyside to continue his rehabilitation. At the present moment, there is no concrete date for his recovery. Le Bris was asked once again ahead of Millwall and explained that the Liverpool loanee remained absent.
4. Enzo Le Fee - out
