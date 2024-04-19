Corry Evans playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDCorry Evans playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland and Millwall team news - seven ruled out and four doubts for Championship match: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Millwall team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 16:13 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Millwall at the Stadium of Light – with players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at West Brom on Saturday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping their fifth clean sheet in six matches. Millwall, meanwhile, have won their last two fixtures against Leicester and Cardiff, moving Neil Harris’ side six points clear of the relegation zone.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Millwall injury and team news ahead of their match at the Stadium of Light:

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. Sunderland hope the full-back will be able to play again this season after stepping up his recovery at the Academy of Light, yet the Millwall fixture will come too soon.

Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. Sunderland hope the full-back will be able to play again this season after stepping up his recovery at the Academy of Light, yet the Millwall fixture will come too soon.

The former Sunderland captain was forced off with a shoulder injury during Millwall's win over Leicester this month. He wasn't named in the squad to face Cardiff last week.

George Honeyman (Millwall) - DOUBT

The former Sunderland captain was forced off with a shoulder injury during Millwall's win over Leicester this month. He wasn't named in the squad to face Cardiff last week.

Evans is nearing his long-awaited first-team return after sustaining an ACL injury in January last year. The midfielder did play for Sunderland’s under-21s side last month but then suffered a minor setback in training. He could be named in the squad against Millwall.

Corry Evans (Sunderland) - DOUBT

Evans is nearing his long-awaited first-team return after sustaining an ACL injury in January last year. The midfielder did play for Sunderland's under-21s side last month but then suffered a minor setback in training. He could be named in the squad against Millwall.

The defender, who has made 30 Championship appearances this season, has been ruled out for the rest with a back injury.

Murray Wallace (Millwall) - OUT

The defender, who has made 30 Championship appearances this season, has been ruled out for the rest with a back injury.

