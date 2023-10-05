News you can trust since 1873
Alex Pritchard warming up for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Sunderland and Middlesbrough team news with nine ruled out and four doubts for league fixture: Gallery

The latest Sunderland and Middlesbrough team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:23 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Middlesbrough – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries.

The Black Cats have won five of their last six matches and are fourth in the table following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Watford.

After a challenging start to the season, Boro are also in good form following three consecutive league wins.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:

Pritchard missed Sunderland's 2-0 win over Watford due to a calf strain. Mowbray said after that match the playmaker is unlikely to feature against Middlesbrough.

Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) - DOUBT

Pritchard missed Sunderland's 2-0 win over Watford due to a calf strain. Mowbray said after that match the playmaker is unlikely to feature against Middlesbrough.

After starting Middlesbrough's first eight league games this season, Lenihan missed the side's 3-2 win at Watford due to an illness and was only deemed fit enough to start on the bench against Cardiff.

Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) - DOUBT

After starting Middlesbrough's first eight league games this season, Lenihan missed the side's 3-2 win at Watford due to an illness and was only deemed fit enough to start on the bench against Cardiff.

Dack has also been sidelined in recent weeks with a hamstring issue. Mowbray has been wary of rushing the player back too soon, with the 29-year-old also set to return after the international break.

Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT

Dack has also been sidelined in recent weeks with a hamstring issue. Mowbray has been wary of rushing the player back too soon, with the 29-year-old also set to return after the international break.

Following four successive starts for Boro, the teenage defender missed the win over Cardiff with a hamstring issue. The injury isn't thought to be serious and Carrick has said van den Berg could return to the squad against Sunderland.

Rav van den Berg (Middlesbrough) - DOUBT

Following four successive starts for Boro, the teenage defender missed the win over Cardiff with a hamstring issue. The injury isn't thought to be serious and Carrick has said van den Berg could return to the squad against Sunderland.

