The latest Sunderland and Middlesbrough team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Middlesbrough – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries.
The Black Cats have won five of their last six matches and are fourth in the table following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Watford.
After a challenging start to the season, Boro are also in good form following three consecutive league wins.
Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:
1. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Pritchard missed Sunderland's 2-0 win over Watford due to a calf strain. Mowbray said after that match the playmaker is unlikely to feature against Middlesbrough. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) - DOUBT
After starting Middlesbrough's first eight league games this season, Lenihan missed the side's 3-2 win at Watford due to an illness and was only deemed fit enough to start on the bench against Cardiff. Photo: George Wood
3. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT
Dack has also been sidelined in recent weeks with a hamstring issue. Mowbray has been wary of rushing the player back too soon, with the 29-year-old also set to return after the international break. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Rav van den Berg (Middlesbrough) - DOUBT
Following four successive starts for Boro, the teenage defender missed the win over Cardiff with a hamstring issue. The injury isn't thought to be serious and Carrick has said van den Berg could return to the squad against Sunderland. Photo: George Wood