Sunderland and Middlesbrough team news ahead of Riverside Championship clash with goalkeeper a doubt
Middlesbrough will check on the fitness of Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen ahead of the visit of Sunderland.
But Chris Wilder is hoping for a boost regarding Jonny Howson (back) and defender Darragh Lenihan (ankle).
The goalkeeper missed the midweek defeat at Watford with a knee problem but could return for the Tees-Wear derby on Monday night at the Riverside.
Liam Roberts will deputise again if the USA international cannot recover in time.
Wilder saw midfielder Howson and defender Lenihan forced off on Tuesday.
Wilder was speaking ahead of the Monday night clash at the Riverside between Sunderland and Boro in the Championship.
When asked about Lenihan and Howson, Wilder said: “Everybody’s okay for the weekend, everybody’s fit.”
Chuba Akpom (knee) is already on the treatment table while fellow forward Josh Coburn left the club on transfer-deadline day to join Bristol Rovers on loan.
Wilder added: “Chuba should be available for the game after the international break (at Coventry City).”
Sunderland started life under new boss Tony Mowbray with a 3-0 win over Rotherham and will aim to continue their momentum at the Riverside.
Three new arrivals were secured the day before the transfer deadline with Abdoullah Ba joining from Le Havre and Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo signing on loan from Paris St Germain and Manchester United respectively.
The trio will hope to make the squad but defender Dan Ballard (foot) and forward Leon Dajaku (thigh) remain out.
Midfielder Carl Winchester (back) was also on the absentee list but completed a loan switch to Shrewsbury on Thursday.