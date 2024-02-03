News you can trust since 1873
Dennis Cirkin playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDDennis Cirkin playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Dennis Cirkin playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland and Middlesbrough team and injury news with 15 ruled out of Championship match: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Middlesbrough team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Riverside Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats will be hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Stoke last weekend, following goals from Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah. Middlesbrough are also targeting a play-off place this season and are just three points behind Sunderland.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Middlesbrough injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Riverside Stadium:

1. Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) - OUT

McGree has missed a large part of this season due to a foot injury and has been away with Australia at the Asian Cup. The Socceroos were beaten by South Korea in the quarter-finals of the competition on Friday, yet Sunday's match will come too soon for the Boro midfielder. Photo: Stu Forster

2. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT

After starting three successive matches, Alese suffered another injury setback ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull and is expected to be sidelined at least a few more weeks. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough) - OUT

Silvera has also been away with Australia's national team at the Asian Cup so will be unavailable for Sunday's match. Photo: Getty Images

4. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT

Dack was forced off in the win over Hull on Boxing Day with a hamstring issue, with the 30-year-old still not ready to make his return. Photo: Frank Reid

