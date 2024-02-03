Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats will be hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Stoke last weekend, following goals from Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah. Middlesbrough are also targeting a play-off place this season and are just three points behind Sunderland.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Middlesbrough injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Riverside Stadium:
1. Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) - OUT
McGree has missed a large part of this season due to a foot injury and has been away with Australia at the Asian Cup. The Socceroos were beaten by South Korea in the quarter-finals of the competition on Friday, yet Sunday's match will come too soon for the Boro midfielder. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT
After starting three successive matches, Alese suffered another injury setback ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull and is expected to be sidelined at least a few more weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough) - OUT
Silvera has also been away with Australia's national team at the Asian Cup so will be unavailable for Sunday's match. Photo: Getty Images
4. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT
Dack was forced off in the win over Hull on Boxing Day with a hamstring issue, with the 30-year-old still not ready to make his return. Photo: Frank Reid