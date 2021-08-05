Sunderland and Lincoln City target Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson with ex-midfielder on the move

Here, we round-up the latest Black Cats-related stories that have emerged today:

Chase for left-back hots up with bid “rejected” by Scottish club

Sunderland are continuing to keep tabs on Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson as their search for a fullback continues.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patryk Klimala of Celtic is tackled by Jamie Robson of Dundee United.

As reported in the Daily Record, Lincoln City also remain in the chase for Robson and have had a six-figure offer for Robson rejected.

Lincoln are expected to come in with another offer if they are able to raise enough funds and so Sunderland will have to act sooner, rather than later, if they are to tempt Robson to the Stadium of Light.

Former Sunderland midfielder forced out of new club

Former Black Cat Didier N’Dong looks like being on the move again.

L’Equipe are reporting that N’Dong is free to leave his current team Dijon with clubs in Turkey reportedly interested.

Dijon, who now play in Ligue 2 after their hugely disappointing relegation last campaign, are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder with a fee of around €3million reportedly enough to sign the Gabon international.

Bookmakers offer odds for Sunderland to be promoted to Championship

According to bookmaker’s SkyBet, Sunderland are 9/4 joint-favourites to win promotion from League One this season.

Ipswich Town are the other side tipped to go up automatically with relegated Sheffield Wednesday also in the picture at 3/1.

However, SkyBet do not predict that any Sunderland striker will be able to single-handedly fire them to promotion with Ross Stewart given odds of 18/1 to be League One’s Top Goalscorer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.