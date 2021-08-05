Sunderland and Lincoln City target Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson with ex-midfielder on the move
Sunderland’s season kicks off in just two days' time and the club are finalising preparations for the upcoming campaign.
Here, we round-up the latest Black Cats-related stories that have emerged today:
Chase for left-back hots up with bid “rejected” by Scottish club
Sunderland are continuing to keep tabs on Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson as their search for a fullback continues.
As reported in the Daily Record, Lincoln City also remain in the chase for Robson and have had a six-figure offer for Robson rejected.
Lincoln are expected to come in with another offer if they are able to raise enough funds and so Sunderland will have to act sooner, rather than later, if they are to tempt Robson to the Stadium of Light.
Former Sunderland midfielder forced out of new club
Former Black Cat Didier N’Dong looks like being on the move again.
L’Equipe are reporting that N’Dong is free to leave his current team Dijon with clubs in Turkey reportedly interested.
Dijon, who now play in Ligue 2 after their hugely disappointing relegation last campaign, are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder with a fee of around €3million reportedly enough to sign the Gabon international.
Bookmakers offer odds for Sunderland to be promoted to Championship
According to bookmaker’s SkyBet, Sunderland are 9/4 joint-favourites to win promotion from League One this season.
Ipswich Town are the other side tipped to go up automatically with relegated Sheffield Wednesday also in the picture at 3/1.
However, SkyBet do not predict that any Sunderland striker will be able to single-handedly fire them to promotion with Ross Stewart given odds of 18/1 to be League One’s Top Goalscorer.