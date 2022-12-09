Sunderland and Lincoln City forward reveals how loan spell has benefited him after stunning impact

The 22-year-old has contributed a combined 12 goals and assists in just 13 Sky Bet League One matches.

Reflecting on his loan spell so far, Diamond said: “I think it has been really good for me. I came in and got that first game under my belt very quickly and so that was the best way to do it, being thrown straight in and having to get to know the lads on the pitch.

“After that, I have just taken every game as it comes, and I think that has been reflected in how much I am enjoying myself on the pitch and how I am playing.”

Sunderland and Lincoln City forward Jack Diamond.

Diamond, speaking to the Lincoln website, added: “I’ve learnt the importance of consistency, not getting carried away with results but keeping that discipline for the whole team and being more of a team player. It’s important to be playing for the result rather than focussing on doing well individually.

“It definitely feels like the right place for me at this stage in my career, it feels like a natural progression. I just wanted to keep stepping up and this is a great place to grow yourself because it has everything you could want here – the facilities are top class.

“Off the pitch I think I have settled well. It’s a really nice City and I live in the centre so it’s good to be able to get out and see things – it’s been really enjoyable so far."

What has Tony Mowbray said about Jack Diamond?

The 22-year-old did return to the Academy of Light for a day’s training last month, when Lincoln were playing Bristol City in the EFL Cup earlier this month.

“It was only one day because he was cup-tied and didn’t play in the FA Cup for them so he came and trained," said Mowbray when asked about Diamond. ”That was all. It was nothing other than that.

