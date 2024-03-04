Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Leicester at the Stadium of Light – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Norwich, their fourth consecutive defeat. League leaders Leicester are also in poor form and have lost their last three league games against Middlesbrough, Leeds and QPR.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Leicester injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT Roberts was forced off in the closing stages of Sunderland's game against Huddersfield with a hamstring injury last month and is yet to return to first-team training.

2 . Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester) - OUT The centre-back has started 32 of Leicester's 35 league games this season but will serve the second match of his two-game suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards this season.

3 . Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT Dack hasn't featured since Sunderland's win over Hull on Boxing Day due to a hamstring issue. The 30-year-old has been stepping up his recovery at the Academy of Light but is not yet in contention for selection.