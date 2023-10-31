Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queens Park Rangers have unveiled Marti Cifuentes as their new head coach after sacking Gareth Ainsworth.

The former Wycombe Wanderers manager was appointed at Loftus Road last February after the departure of Michael Beale and managed to keep the London club in the division.

Ainsworth left with the club one off the bottom of the Championship table and six points from safety after Saturday's defeat to league leaders Leicester City.

The 50-year-old won only five of his 28 games in charge and oversaw just one home win but has now been replaced by Cifuentes. There had been some talk that Neil Warnock was set to return to Loftus Road

However, it has now been announced that the Spanish coach has arrived from Swedish side Hammarby, having previously managed Aalborg BK and Sandefjord.

QPR’s CEO Lee Hoos said: “We are delighted to bring Martí in and I would firstly like to thank Hammarby for being fantastic to deal with throughout the process.

“Martí is an exciting appointment and we look forward to seeing the impact he can have.

"Having a succession plan in place is a necessary part of football, irrespective of how the team are performing.

"Martí is someone we have been aware of so we are really pleased to have been able to secure his services.”

The R's are next in action against Rotherham United away at the New York Stadium in the Championship this coming Saturday.