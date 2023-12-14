Transfer news: Sunderland and Leeds United target could be available for just £1.5million.

AFC Wimbledon could sell Ali Al-Hamadi for just £1.5 million amid transfer interest from Sunderland and Leeds United, according to reports.

Hull City, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Stoke City are also reportedly interested in the AFC Wimbledon youngster Sunderland also believed to have sent scouts to watch the forward with several other clubs interested in the 21-year-old attacker.

EFL outfits Barnsley, Peterborough United and Coventry City were all linked with a summer move for Al Hamadi, who has played nine times for Iraq at international level, scoring twice for his country.

It has been claimed that AFC Wimbledon would want a fee in excess of around £1.5million for the player. Al-Hamadi came through the academy at Tranmere Rovers before taking up a scholarship with Swansea City.

The attacker then made his first steps into senior football with Wycombe Wanderers before making the switch to AFC Wimbledon last January. Since joining the club, Al Hamadi has made 36 appearances for the League Two side, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists.

“He can go all the way,” AFC Wimbledon coach Johnnie Jackson told London News Online of Al-Hamadi “He’s a top player and at this level. He’s a shining light (and) he’s adding goals now.

“At the start of the season, he wasn’t scoring. We knew that (the goals) would come because of the way that he plays and the way he goes about it. Top lad, and I love working with him.”