Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has named Sunderland as a potential promotion rival this season.

The Foxes lost 1-0 to Leeds United on Friday in the Championship, while Sunderland drew 0-0 at Swansea City.

Swansea were reduced to ten men in the 30th minute when Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Pierre Ekwah.

Despite the numerical advantage, the Black Cats conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, yet Anthony Patterson saved Jamal Lowe’s spot-kick.

Speaking after his side's loss to Leeds, though, Maresca listed some of the teams he thinks will be fighting for the promotion spots this season - and namechecked Sunderland.

He said post-Leeds: "There are many teams building to get promoted like us, Leeds they are building to get promoted.