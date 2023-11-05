Sunderland and Leeds United tipped for promotion battle by Championship manager
Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has named Sunderland as a potential promotion rival this season.
The Foxes lost 1-0 to Leeds United on Friday in the Championship, while Sunderland drew 0-0 at Swansea City.
Swansea were reduced to ten men in the 30th minute when Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Pierre Ekwah.
Despite the numerical advantage, the Black Cats conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, yet Anthony Patterson saved Jamal Lowe’s spot-kick.
Speaking after his side's loss to Leeds, though, Maresca listed some of the teams he thinks will be fighting for the promotion spots this season - and namechecked Sunderland.
He said post-Leeds: "There are many teams building to get promoted like us, Leeds they are building to get promoted.
"With Leicester, with Ipswich, with Southampton - it's a long race for many clubs, not just Leeds and Leicester. For me, Sunderland could be there."