News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Sunderland and Leeds United tipped for promotion battle by Championship manager

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has named Sunderland as a potential promotion rival this season.

By James Copley
Published 5th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 09:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has named Sunderland as a potential promotion rival this season.

The Foxes lost 1-0 to Leeds United on Friday in the Championship, while Sunderland drew 0-0 at Swansea City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Swansea were reduced to ten men in the 30th minute when Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Pierre Ekwah.

Most Popular

Despite the numerical advantage, the Black Cats conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, yet Anthony Patterson saved Jamal Lowe’s spot-kick.

Speaking after his side's loss to Leeds, though, Maresca listed some of the teams he thinks will be fighting for the promotion spots this season - and namechecked Sunderland.

He said post-Leeds: "There are many teams building to get promoted like us, Leeds they are building to get promoted.

"With Leicester, with Ipswich, with Southampton - it's a long race for many clubs, not just Leeds and Leicester. For me, Sunderland could be there."

Related topics:SunderlandLeeds UnitedLeicesterStrokeSwanseaArsenalJamal LoweIpswichSouthampton