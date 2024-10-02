Sunderland and Leeds United combined XI based on current form and stats ahead of Stadium of Light clash

By Mark Carruthers
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 20:00 GMT

Who makes it into a stats-based combined Sunderland and Leeds United side ahead of their Friday night clash at the Stadium of Light?

Sunderland face a major test of their promotion credentials when they host Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

As it stands, the Black Cats hold the upper hand after moving to the top of the Championship table with an impressive home win against Derby County on midweek. Leeds were one of the pre-season favourites to secure promotion back into the Premier League and they lie three points and three places behind Regis Le Bris’ side following their 1-1 draw at Norwich City.

It would be safe to suggest Sunderland are performing above expectations so far this season and confidence is understandably high around the Black Cats camp ahead of Friday night’s game. Several players have hit form during the first two months of the season and the momentum was all too evident during the win against Derby on Tuesday night.

But who would make it into a combined Sunderland and Leeds XI? We take a look with the help of the stats experts from WhoScored.

WhoScored 2024/25 season rating: 6.92

1. GK: Anthony Patterson - Sunderland

WhoScored 2024/25 season rating: 6.92 | Frank Reid

WhoScored 2024/25 season rating: 7.03

2. RB: Jayden Bogle - Leeds United

WhoScored 2024/25 season rating: 7.03 Photo: George Wood

WhoScored 2024/25 season rating: 7.50

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin - Sunderland

WhoScored 2024/25 season rating: 7.50 | Frank Reid

WhoScored 2024/25 season rating: 7.02

4. CB: Pascal Struijk - Leeds United

WhoScored 2024/25 season rating: 7.02 Photo: Tony Johnson

