After beating promotion rivals Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light 2-0 on Saturday, Lee Johnson’s men failed to capitalise on the momentum generated following the clash.

Yesterday, the Black Cats drew away to Shrewsbury Town despite the hosts having a men sent off early in the second half with Sunderland a goal to the good following Alex Pritchard’s strike.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting stories doing rounds regarding Sunderland and their League One rivals:

Simon Grayson departs Fleetwood Town

Former Sunderland manager Simon Grayson has departed Fleetwood Town with ‘immediate effect.’

The ex-Black Cats boss took over at the Stadium of Light following the club’s relegation to the Championship in 2017 but was sacked after just four months in charge.

Grayson then went on to manage Bradford City and Blackpool before replacing former Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton as manager of Fleetwood last January.

But the League One club has now confirmed that Grayson has left his role at Highbury Stadium.

A statement read: “Following a difficult run of results, assistant head coach David Dunn will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Simon and David for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

“The search for his replacement will begin immediately and we will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.”

Blackpool eye former Sunderland ‘target’

Blackpool are eyeing a permanent move for on-loan Crewe Alexandra attacker Owen Dale this January.

After speculation linking the player with a move to Sunderland during the summer window, Dale signed for the Seasiders in the Championship.

Now, Football League World are claiming that Blackpool are now keen to make that deal permanent after Dale proved his fitness to Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

The 23-years-old has been in and out of Blackpool’s side so far this campaign but featured off of the bench for the Tangerines in their draw with West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night in the Championship

