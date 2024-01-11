The latest Sunderland and Ipswich Town team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at Portman Road.

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Ipswich at Portman Road – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle in the FA Cup last time out but have taken seven points from their last three Championship matches under Michael Beale.

Ipswich progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend, but haven’t won for five games in the league – despite sitting second in the table.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Ipswich injury and team news ahead of their meeting at Portman Road:

1 . Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT Roberts is expected to be sidelined for the rest of January due to a calf issue, with Beale hopeful the winger will be able to return next month.

2 . George Hirst (Ipswich) - OUT The 24-year-old striker, who has scored six Championship goals this season, ruptured his hamstring during Ipswich's 1-1 draw against Leicester on Boxing Day.

3 . Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT Dack was forced off in the win over Hull on Boxing Day with a hamstring issue, with the 30-year-old not expected to return until after Roberts.