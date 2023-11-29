News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Aji Alese playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank ReidAji Alese playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Aji Alese playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland and Huddersfield Town team news with nine ruled out and six doubts: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Huddersfield Town team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Huddersfield – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Plymouth on Saturday and dropped to ninth in the Championship table ahead of this week’s fixtures.

Despite their injury issues, Huddersfield managed to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton last time out, with Ben Jackson netting a late equaliser three minutes from time.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Huddersfield injury and team news ahead of Wednesday’s match at the Stadium of Light:

Nicholls had started Huddersfield's first 16 league games this season but missed the match against Southampton with a neck injury.

1. Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield) - DOUBT

Nicholls had started Huddersfield's first 16 league games this season but missed the match against Southampton with a neck injury. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Burstow loanee missed Sunderland's game at Plymouth after picking up a knock but has returned to training ahead of the Huddersfield match.

2. Mason Burstow (Sunderland) - AVAILABLE

Burstow loanee missed Sunderland's game at Plymouth after picking up a knock but has returned to training ahead of the Huddersfield match. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Wiles has been a regular starter for Huddersfield since his summer move from Rotherham but missed the game against Southampton with a hamstring injury.

3. Ben Wiles (Huddersfield) - DOUBT

Wiles has been a regular starter for Huddersfield since his summer move from Rotherham but missed the game against Southampton with a hamstring injury. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Cirkin missed the games against Birmingham and Plymouth with a hamstring injury and didn't train last week. Mowbray hopes the injury isn't a serious one but expects the full-back to be sidelined for a few weeks.

4. Dennis Cirkin - OUT

Cirkin missed the games against Birmingham and Plymouth with a hamstring injury and didn't train last week. Mowbray hopes the injury isn't a serious one but expects the full-back to be sidelined for a few weeks. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandHuddersfield TownStadium of LightPlymouthBen JacksonSouthampton