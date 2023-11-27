The latest Sunderland and Huddersfield Town team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Huddersfield – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Plymouth on Saturday and dropped to ninth in the Championship table ahead of this week’s fixtures.
Despite their injury issues, Huddersfield managed to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton last time out, with Ben Jackson netting a late equaliser three minutes from time.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Huddersfield injury and team news ahead of Wednesday’s match at the Stadium of Light:
1. Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield) - DOUBT
Nicholls had started Huddersfield's first 16 league games this season but missed the match against Southampton with a neck injury. Photo: George Wood
2. Mason Burstow (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Burstow loanee missed Sunderland's game at Plymouth after picking up a knock but Mowbray hopes the Chelsea loanee will be able to return to the squad against Huddersfield. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Ben Wiles (Huddersfield) - DOUBT
Wiles has been a regular starter for Huddersfield since his summer move from Rotherham but missed the game against Southampton with a hamstring injury. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Dennis Cirkin - OUT
Cirkin missed the games against Birmingham and Plymouth with a hamstring injury and didn't train last week. Mowbray hopes the injury isn't a serious one but expects the full-back to be sidelined for a few weeks. Photo: Frank Reid