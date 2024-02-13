Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats have taken seven points from their last three league games following Saturday's 3-1 win over Plymouth at the Stadium of Light. Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and were beaten 5-3 by Southampton on Saturday, with caretaker boss Jon Worthington still in charge following Darren Moore's sacking last month.