Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats have taken seven points from their last three league games following Saturday's 3-1 win over Plymouth at the Stadium of Light. Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and were beaten 5-3 by Southampton on Saturday, with caretaker boss Jon Worthington still in charge following Darren Moore's sacking last month.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Huddersfield injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the John Smith’s Stadium.
1. Rhys Healey (Huddersfield) - OUT
Huddersfield's January signing missed Saturday's match against Southampton and has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a thigh injury. Photo: Getty Images
2. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT
After starting three successive matches at the start of this year, Alese suffered another injury setback ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull and remains sidelined. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield) - OUT
Burgzorg scored the winner against Sunderland back in November's reverse fixture but has been sidelined since the end of December with an ankle injury. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT
Dack was forced off in the win over Hull on Boxing Day with a hamstring issue, with the 30-year-old not expected to return until March. Photo: Frank Reid