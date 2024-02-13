News you can trust since 1873
Bradley Dack playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Bradley Dack playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland and Huddersfield Town team and injury news with 14 ruled out and three doubts: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Huddersfield Town team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the John Smith’s Stadium.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 13th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats have taken seven points from their last three league games following Saturday's 3-1 win over Plymouth at the Stadium of Light. Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and were beaten 5-3 by Southampton on Saturday, with caretaker boss Jon Worthington still in charge following Darren Moore's sacking last month.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Huddersfield injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield's January signing missed Saturday's match against Southampton and has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a thigh injury.

1. Rhys Healey (Huddersfield) - OUT

Huddersfield's January signing missed Saturday's match against Southampton and has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a thigh injury.

After starting three successive matches at the start of this year, Alese suffered another injury setback ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull and remains sidelined.

2. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT

After starting three successive matches at the start of this year, Alese suffered another injury setback ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull and remains sidelined.

Burgzorg scored the winner against Sunderland back in November's reverse fixture but has been sidelined since the end of December with an ankle injury.

3. Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield) - OUT

Burgzorg scored the winner against Sunderland back in November's reverse fixture but has been sidelined since the end of December with an ankle injury.

Dack was forced off in the win over Hull on Boxing Day with a hamstring issue, with the 30-year-old not expected to return until March.

4. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT

Dack was forced off in the win over Hull on Boxing Day with a hamstring issue, with the 30-year-old not expected to return until March.

