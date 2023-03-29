Sunderland defender Ballard walked out in front of over 17,000 fans at Belfast’s National Stadium holding the hand of mascot Charlie Kerrigan – but, most importantly, wearing ear defenders just like the young Northern Ireland fan.

Stuart Kerrigan has praised 23-year-old Ballard for the small gesture of support on such a big stage that helped make Sunday ‘the best day’ for Charlie despite Northern Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Finland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Charlie’s parents hope the social media reaction to Dan also sporting the ear protectors can help increase awareness – with the timing especially meaningful given World Autism Acceptance Week runs up until April 2.

Northern Ireland player Daniel Ballard and eight-year-old mascot Charlie Kerrigan wearing ear defenders before Sunday's EURO 2024 qualifier against Finland. Credit: PressEye Ltd

"The response has been unbelievable and we cannot thank Dan enough for his support,” said Stuart. “Charlie’s first words to me after the game were ‘that was the best night of my life’ and Dan played a big part in everything.

"Since Sunday so many people have been talking about it all and Charlie asked us the other day ‘am I popular now?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course, we told him he’s always been popular...but there’s no doubt Dan walking out with the ear defenders on helped to raise the profile of everything and it sent out such a wonderful message.

"I remember Danny Ings doing the same thing last year with a mascot at Aston Villa and actually that boy’s grandfather sent me a message on Facebook this week wishing Charlie all the best and hoping he had a good time.

Northern Ireland player Daniel Ballard and eight-year-old mascot Charlie Kerrigan wearing ear defenders before Sunday's EURO 2024 qualifier against Finland. Credit: PressEye Ltd

"We’ve had so many comments from people and it’s great to see the impact Dan’s willingness to also wear ear defenders has had following the television footage and pictures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even if raising the profile off Sunday helps one person think about autism in a different way then that’s just brilliant."

Stuart was also full of praise for the support from the Irish Football Association.

"We applied for Charlie to be a mascot as campaign card holders and he was delighted when we heard he was going to do it for Sunday’s game,” said Stuart.

Northern Ireland player Daniel Ballard and eight-year-old mascot Charlie Kerrigan wearing ear defenders before Sunday's EURO 2024 qualifier against Finland. Credit: PressEye Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then you could see Charlie getting a bit nervous about it all and at one stage during Friday’s dress rehearsal he said he didn’t want to do it any more.

"We are both Glentoran season ticket holders and as a family we all went to France to support Northern Ireland in EURO 2016, with Charlie just 18 months old.

"He has been going to Northern Ireland games for the past three or four years, only wearing the ear defenders in the stands depending on how noisy the game turns out to be.

"Charlie loves the songs and even in the house he’s often singing away to ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But if he’s not paying attention and there’s a big cheer it can leave him upset.

"At Knockbreda Primary School, Charlie has one-to-one help and fantastic support but still takes medication just to keep him calm and to help with his concentration.

"He was diagnosed at three years old after someone suggested we keep an eye on his behaviour when I mentioned how he would respond to watching something at times, which we thought his reactions just meant Charlie was enjoying himself.

"As a young boy Charlie used to hurt himself by banging his head into walls or doors but that has now stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Charlie has been playing football for the Glentoran Inclusion football team over the past year or so, with weekly training sessions and then monthly games against other clubs.

"He’s generally fine going to places like the cinema even if it’s not an autism screening...but we could see it playing on his mind leading up to everything and on Friday he was nervous just being surrounded by so many strangers.

"Stacey (Moffett) from the IFA was excellent with Charlie and all of the mascots, plus David Currie (IFA) went and asked Dan if he would mind wearing the ear defenders.

"During the dress rehearsal he didn’t need them when walking out for the different music and anthems but it’s a different story in front of 17,000 fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His mum, Danielle, was with Charlie on Sunday in the dressing room helping him get changed before the game and he was a bit nervous around it all.

"I just told him to go and smash it like he does everything else and, thankfully, it turned out he loved it all on the night.

"I’ve been going for decades and have a ticket in a different stand to Charlie and his mum but Danielle said during the match he was just buzzing about everything.

"I know when Dan put on the ear defenders as well it helped Charlie and to show he’s not different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then Charlie told us after how Dan kept putting his hands on his shoulders and you can see him in the pictures doing it that way.

"Charlie felt that really helped him relax as well.