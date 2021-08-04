Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers made to wait over striker target as Lee Johnson reveals new captain

Here, we round-up the latest Black Cats-related stories that have emerged today:

New signing handed the armband

Corry Evans has been named as Sunderland captain for the upcoming League One season with several other players also taking on new leadership roles.

Aiden McGeady will step up as vice-captain with club captains Bailey Wright and Luke O’Nien joining Lynden Gooch and Tom Flanagan to complete the senior team’s new leadership group.

Black Cats boss Lee Johnson explained: “It wasn’t an easy decision because we have five or six players with real quality in terms of leadership, so this year we have tried to give them different responsibilities and spread the responsibilities."

Wigan snap-up another ex-Sunderland player

Wigan Athletic have announced the signing of winger Jordan Jones on a three-year contract.

Jones spent six months on Wearside at the end of last season, scoring three goals and setting up another four.

Although he never featured in front of fans during his time at the club, Sunderland supporters may not have to wait long to see Jones in action as they welcome his new side Wigan Athletic to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Jones also joins former Sunderland players Max Power and Charlie Wyke at Wigan.

No imminent decision on Sunderland loan target

Sheffield United will not make a decision on where Daniel Jebbison will play his football next season before the campaign kicks off on Saturday.

Liam Hoden of the Doncaster Free Press is reporting that despite interest from Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland, Jebbison will start the season as a Sheffield United player.

This may come as a blow to Sunderland fans who have been hoping to see the club strengthen their striking options ahead of the upcoming season.

