Several incidents have been reported by fans of both clubs, according to the Black Cats, after objects were allegedly thrown towards home supporters located in the North Stand.
In a statement Sunderland say investigations by Northumbria Police and West Midlands Police are ongoing to identify those responsible, while the club have stated they are in dialogue with supporters’ groups.
The statement goes on to say Sunderland AFC “sincerely apologises to any supporters – home or away – impacted by this completely unacceptable behaviour and assures them that it will not be tolerated at the Stadium of Light.”
Most Popular
-
1
Data experts predict Sunderland and Coventry City's final Championship position and points tally
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Kristjaan Speakman says Cats expect to sign 'several players' before window closes
-
3
How Sunderland’s staggering 40,851 attendance against Coventry City this weekend compares with games at Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Derby County
-
4
Championship transfer news: Aston Villa deliver blow to Sunderland and Preston as Middlesbrough ‘plot’ move for Hull star
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Black Cats bosses "working hard" to repair calls made under Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven
Coventry have responded making it clear “supporters should not take flares into any stadiums, and certainly should not throw them, or any other items, into areas where others may be injured, and we hope that no supporters were injured.”
The Sky Blues’ statement goes on to say the incidents were "isolated" and described the fixture as a "very successful day in general for Sunderland's matchday operation".
Coventry have also said they will be “conducting investigations with relevant authorities privately and take the appropriate action against any individual that is identified as a perpetrator."
A crowd of 40,851 were present at the match, which was the highest attended fixture during the opening weekend of the EFL season.
The game finished in a 1-1 draw after Viktor Gyokeres’ goal cancelled out Jack Clarke’s opener.