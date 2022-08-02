Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several incidents have been reported by fans of both clubs, according to the Black Cats, after objects were allegedly thrown towards home supporters located in the North Stand.

In a statement Sunderland say investigations by Northumbria Police and West Midlands Police are ongoing to identify those responsible, while the club have stated they are in dialogue with supporters’ groups.

The statement goes on to say Sunderland AFC “sincerely apologises to any supporters – home or away – impacted by this completely unacceptable behaviour and assures them that it will not be tolerated at the Stadium of Light.”

Stadium of Light

Coventry have responded making it clear “supporters should not take flares into any stadiums, and certainly should not throw them, or any other items, into areas where others may be injured, and we hope that no supporters were injured.”

The Sky Blues’ statement goes on to say the incidents were "isolated" and described the fixture as a "very successful day in general for Sunderland's matchday operation".

Coventry have also said they will be “conducting investigations with relevant authorities privately and take the appropriate action against any individual that is identified as a perpetrator."

A crowd of 40,851 were present at the match, which was the highest attended fixture during the opening weekend of the EFL season.