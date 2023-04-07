Sunderland and Costa Rica forward Jewison Bennette reveals injury update

Bennette is another Sunderland player who is set to miss the remainder of the season after dislocating his shoulder while on international duty with Costa Rica.

He has now undergone surgery and the forward has revealed the operation was a “success”.

Sunderland face a busy Easter weekend with Hull City at home on Good Friday followed by a trip to Cardiff City on Easter Monday.

Jewison Bennette has provided an update on his fitness.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has a number of senior players missing through injury.

“He was in London the other day for a second opinion which was good,” replied Mowbray when asked about the winger earlier this week.

“The two specialists he’s seen are both Spanish speaking which is good.

“I think they’ve come up with a conclusion of what we’re going to do. I think there is an element of risk on all of these shoulders, no surgeon is ever going to say that’s never going to pop out ever again.

“We’ve tried to minimise the risk of it popping out again for him and it probably adds a few more weeks onto the surgery, but it’s closed season coming so he will hopefully get fit over the closed season and be ready for pre-season.

“There are different levels and procedures of how much they do I think. I would imagine the surgery will be in the next week or so.”

That surgery has now taken place and Bennette has taken to social media.

Accompanying a picture of him smiling in a hospital bed, he posted the caption: “Thank God the operation was a success, thanks to my family for accompanying me in the process and to my girlfriend for the support, I love you very much, now we are going stronger than ever ❤️.”