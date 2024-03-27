Roberts has missed Sunderland's last six matches with a hamstring injury but has returned to training. The winger may be able to return to the matchday squad over the Easter weekend.Roberts has missed Sunderland's last six matches with a hamstring injury but has returned to training. The winger may be able to return to the matchday squad over the Easter weekend.
Sunderland and Cardiff City team and injury news with six ruled out and seven doubts

The latest Sunderland and Cardiff City team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Mar 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 16:29 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium – with injury doubts for both sides.

The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw against QPR last time out and have gone seven matches without a win. Cardiff will also be looking to bounce back after losing to Swansea last time out.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Cardiff injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Cardiff City Stadium:

The Cardiff goalkeeper, who has made 24 league appearances this season, suffered a knee injury in February and hasn't been part of the side's matchday squad for their last eight league matches.

1. Jak Alnwick (Cardiff)

The Cardiff goalkeeper, who has made 24 league appearances this season, suffered a knee injury in February and hasn't been part of the side's matchday squad for their last eight league matches.

Seelt is set to be sidelined for a significant period of time after sustaining a knee injury against Southampton, which will require an operation.

2. Jenson Seelt (Sunderland) - OUT

Seelt is set to be sidelined for a significant period of time after sustaining a knee injury against Southampton, which will require an operation.

Etete picked up a groin issue during a match against Bristol City at the start of March and hasn't been part of Cardiff's squad for the Bluebirds' last three matches.

3. Kion Etete (Cardiff) - DOUBT

Etete picked up a groin issue during a match against Bristol City at the start of March and hasn't been part of Cardiff's squad for the Bluebirds' last three matches.

Clarke is set to miss the match against Cardiff as he recovers from an ankle injury but has been running at the Academy of Light. The winger should be able to return to action soon.

4. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) - OUT

Clarke is set to miss the match against Cardiff as he recovers from an ankle injury but has been running at the Academy of Light. The winger should be able to return to action soon.

