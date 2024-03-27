Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium – with injury doubts for both sides.
The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw against QPR last time out and have gone seven matches without a win. Cardiff will also be looking to bounce back after losing to Swansea last time out.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Cardiff injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Cardiff City Stadium:
1. Jak Alnwick (Cardiff)
The Cardiff goalkeeper, who has made 24 league appearances this season, suffered a knee injury in February and hasn't been part of the side's matchday squad for their last eight league matches. Photo: Jess Hornby
2. Jenson Seelt (Sunderland) - OUT
Seelt is set to be sidelined for a significant period of time after sustaining a knee injury against Southampton, which will require an operation. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Kion Etete (Cardiff) - DOUBT
Etete picked up a groin issue during a match against Bristol City at the start of March and hasn't been part of Cardiff's squad for the Bluebirds' last three matches. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) - OUT
Clarke is set to miss the match against Cardiff as he recovers from an ankle injury but has been running at the Academy of Light. The winger should be able to return to action soon. Photo: Frank Reid