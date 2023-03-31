Burnley had 13 players who were called up for their countries during this month’s international break, and the majority had returned to Lancashire before Vincent Kompany’s pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The only exception was striker Lyle Foster, who represented South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match and was delayed due to a passport issue.

Striker Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill may also miss tonight’s game after recently recovering from injury setbacks.

Here’s what Kompany had to say about Sunderland ahead of tonight’s match:

“If football was a language I think we speak a similar language. We are certainly from a similar family of languages, let’s put it this way.

“There are many things they do that for me, I think the threat of the wingers is something that is similar and we have also quite a good threat with our wingers. The midfielders that get on the ball and actually progress play, their ability to switch play and create space for the wide men. The way they attack the box as well.

“They are on the front foot most of the time so it’s a team that at least on that side I understand very well because like I said we are from a similar family of football.