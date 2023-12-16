The latest Sunderland and Bristol City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at Ashton Gate.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Bristol City – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
Interim boss Mike Dodds is set to take charge of the side for a third successive match following home wins over West Brom and Leeds.
Bristol City sit 15th in the table after winning just one of six games under new boss Liam Manning.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Bristol City injury and team news ahead of Saturday's match at Ashton Gate:
1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT
Cirkin has returned to training following a hamstring injury but is being managed back carefully and isn't expected to feature against Bristol City. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) - DOUBT
Wells, who score 11 Championship goals last season, has been sidelined since October with an ankle injury, yet Manning said this week the striker has been back out on the grass. Photo: George Wood
3. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT
Alese hasn't featured this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The defender has been training yet Sunderland aren't putting a time frame on his return. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ayman Benarous (Bristol City) - OUT
The 20-year-old midfielder hasn't featured this season and is set to be sidelined for a sustained period of time with a hamstring injury. Photo: Harry Trump