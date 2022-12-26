News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland and Blackburn team news with Tony Mowbray set to make changes at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Tony Mowbray’s side could move back into the top half of the Championship table with a positive result – yet it won’t be easy against a side who start the day third.

Rovers claimed a narrow 2-0 win at Ewood Park earlier in the season, with Mowbray set to come up against his former club for a second time.

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers live blog.